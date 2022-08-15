ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River

Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’

Every day, nurses at the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor go to their union president to make reports. They are overworked. Exhausted. Burnt out. After two and a half years of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine nurses are feeling crushed under the weight of what union officials said is an increasingly […] The post Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief

For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
YPSILANTI, MI

