3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Leader of Michigan hate group ‘The Base’ resentenced for harassing Dexter family
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The self-proclaimed leader of a white supremacist group called “The Base” has been resentenced to prison for his role in harassing a Dexter family in a case of mistaken identity. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. resentenced Justen Watkins on Monday, Aug....
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall
In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children.
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’
Every day, nurses at the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor go to their union president to make reports. They are overworked. Exhausted. Burnt out. After two and a half years of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine nurses are feeling crushed under the weight of what union officials said is an increasingly […] The post Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
WILX-TV
Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'
Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District this fall.
HometownLife.com
Plymouth-Canton's new firearms detection dog will be among the first in Michigan schools
If everything goes according to plan, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will welcome its first four-legged staff member early this fall, one of the first of its kind in a Michigan school district. School Safety and Security Director Joshua Meier said Plymouth-Canton is finalizing a pilot program to introduce a full-time firearms...
Battle over abortion rights in Michigan rages during 2nd day of testimony in Oakland County
Protesters for and against abortion gather for the second day outside the Oakland County courthouse as testimony over reproductive rights resumes.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
wemu.org
The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief
For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
