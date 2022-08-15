Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
Houston-area districts improve in state ratings
School districts and campuses received Texas Education Agency ratings for the first time since 2020 and the news was mostly good for the Houston area. Katy ISD received an A while Houston, Fort Bend, Pasadena, Conroe, Alief, Klein and Humble ISDs received B ratings. Only passing ratings were issued by...
H-GAC includes city of Houston in final $488M distribution of storm mitigation funds
H-GAC approved its final Method of Distribution for $488 million in federal funding for storm resiliency improvement projects across the region. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Houston will receive storm mitigation funds from the Houston-Galveston Area Council after all. The H-GAC approved its final method of distribution during...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Spring ISD celebrates first day of school and improved TEA accountability rating
SPRING, Texas — Spring ISD is one of the Houston-area districts that went back to school today. On Monday, the district got a pleasant surprise with improved TEA accountability ratings. For the first time since 2013, not a single Spring ISD school got a failing grade. We were at...
Reliant is partnering with KHOU & the Houston Food Bank for the Backpack Buddy Program
HOUSTON — For the 11th year in a row, Reliant is sponsoring the KHOU Food Drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program. This program provides nutritious, kid-friendly food to take home on the weekends when children don't have weekday school meals to rely on. On Thursday, Aug....
Texas Education Agency releases accountability ratings for schools: how did Houston-area schools do?
HOUSTON (CW39) — For the first time in a three-year span, the Texas Education Agency released its Accountability Ratings for statewide schools and school districts, the first ratings since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some changes were made to how schools were graded due to the challenges students and teachers faced...
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Houston, Harris County leaders dispute claim of adequate funding for law enforcement
HOUSTON - 82 days out from a pivotal election, top Harris County Democratic leaders attempted to back their claim that they have adequately funded law enforcement during the worst crime wave in 40 years. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported thousands of additional arrests made possible by an increase in overtime funding,...
Spring ISD's award-winning transportation program glad to be back on the road
SPRING, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for school districts on Monday, but as far as Spring ISD’s transportation system is concerned, they get an A-plus. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna visited with the award-winning transportation team just named one of the top fleets...
