ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Houston-area districts improve in state ratings

School districts and campuses received Texas Education Agency ratings for the first time since 2020 and the news was mostly good for the Houston area. Katy ISD received an A while Houston, Fort Bend, Pasadena, Conroe, Alief, Klein and Humble ISDs received B ratings. Only passing ratings were issued by...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Galena Park, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Needville, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Tomball, TX
City
Pearland, TX
City
Channelview, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Splendora, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Danbury, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#School Districts#Texas Senate#Danbury Isd#Sweeny Isd#Pearland Isd
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KHOU

Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Special Education
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy