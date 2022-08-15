ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man charged after crashing into ex’s car

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhyKm_0hIKMkdq00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 48 th Street and Jackson Avenue to investigate a rolling disturbance. A 911 dispatcher told investigators the caller said Martinez was “trying to kill them”. The victim’s car came to a stop after running into a fire hydrant and stop sign in the area of San Jacinto Street and Texas Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the victim’s vehicle with “extensive” damage to the back as well as the front passenger side. One victim told police that Martinez crashed into them multiple times and then abandoned his vehicle and walked away- he was reportedly later found at his mother’s house on Texas Avenue.

Another victim, identified as Martinez’s ex, said he was angry about their breakup and had begun following her earlier in the day. Two children, ages 12 and eight, were in the car during the attack but were reportedly not injured. Two adults, however, received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order.  […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in connection with stolen truck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 seriously injured in crash, Midlander charged with drunk driving

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.  According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after crashing into mobile home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged after breaking into home, attacking victim

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested late last week on a warrant after police said she broke into a home and attacked a victim last month. Erika Lopez, 19, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court documents, on July 14, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 murder case

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2020 shooting and stabbing that left one dead. 53-year-old Samuel Sanchez Moreno was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. He was also fined $5,000.  Moreno will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmid#Aggravated Assault#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.  The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged after brawl with MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana.  The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community plans car wash for fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating counterfeit bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy