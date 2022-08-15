Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a trade done by the end of the week.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL・
Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist
There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Throughout the offseason,...
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
Cleveland Browns schedule: Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 21 vs Eagles 1:00 PM
Yardbarker
PFF: Jack Sanborn is the highest graded rookie in preseason Week One
Bears LB Jack Sanborn turned heads with his performance. The Chicago Bears had multiple bubble players step up in a big way in Saturday’s win versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Tuesday, Tajae Sharpe was rated as PFF’s highest-rated pass receiver. Now it’s Bears rookie Jack Sanborn’s opportunity to make a national headline.
247Sports
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday
New Orleans picks up an offensive lineman amid that unit's struggles, but loses a defensive tackle due to injury.
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL・
