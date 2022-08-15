Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
What mental health help is available for Aiken County students?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids back in the classroom, all of our major school districts are telling us students’ mental health is a top priority. In Aiken County, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in the number of kids needing care. Aiken County says a guidance...
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
Benefits of kids joining clubs and sports during school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year is in full swing for students in our area, but one question parents may have is whether should sign their kids up for extracurricular activities. If you haven’t thought about signing up your student for a sport or club, there still may be...
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
Helping students form good study habits in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this week, we’re talking back to school, and that includes going over homework, tests and studying!. While parents want their children to succeed in class, not every subject comes easy to every student. That’s why it’s important to form study habits with your child.
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Tiny homes move forward amid commission concerns
Augusta commissioners give final approval to a new ordinance to serve as guidelines for the development of tiny homes
wgac.com
Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems. Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.
S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
One Thomson’s “Fill the Brickyard” event looks to bring the community together
One Thomson's mission is to bring people together and it'll be doing just that at its next big event.
Columbia County Wellness Wednesday returns for kids
Looking for a job? Check out the City of Grovetown’s hiring fair at Liberty Park!
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
Columbia County leaders approve tax funds for projects
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissions are supporting a tax, Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST. Money goes towards some projects in the community. Here’s how they’ll divide and spend it. “The purpose of a 1-cent sales tax and counties are able to administer but then collect...
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
New K-9 'Lexi' joins Richmond County Marshals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshals Office has a new K-9 on their team; and they've let the community name her. The Marshals Office announced on their Facebook Monday that the newest member of their team is Alexandria or "Lexi" for short. Her name originates from Greek and means "protector of humanity."
