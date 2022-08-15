Read full article on original website
George Soros' Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ross Stores ROST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was down $222.00 million from the same...
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Visa and UnitedHealth Group could both help your portfolio not only survive, but thrive in this inflationary environment.
These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now
Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge
Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is a highly-valued stock for the low 0.6% dividend that it pays but the Q2 results once again prove the company’s worth. The results include a top and bottom line beat as well as improved guidance that has the shares moving higher in their wake. With competitors in the medical instruments/technology industry like Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) trading at even higher valuations and not paying a dividend, it looks like Agilent Technologies and its blue-chip status is the better choice for investors and the analyst agree.
Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EBET earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
NetEase Registers 13% Revenue Growth In Q2 Backed By Gaming Strength
NetEase, Inc NTES reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 12.8% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. Segments and margins: Games and related value-added services revenues grew 15% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. The gross margin for online game services expanded by 170 bps to 64.9%. Youdao, Inc's DAO revenue decreased 26.1% Y/Y to...
3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.
Estee Lauder: Q4 Earnings Insights
Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was down $375.00 million from...
Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings
America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian
It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Cisco Systems Rallies Off Q4 Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down The Print
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 1 cent per share, on revenues of $13.1 billion, ahead of the Street expectations of $12.7 billion. Here's what the sell side has to say after the print. JMP Securities On Cisco Systems.
