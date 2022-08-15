ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook

Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ross Stores ROST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was down $222.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge

Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is a highly-valued stock for the low 0.6% dividend that it pays but the Q2 results once again prove the company’s worth. The results include a top and bottom line beat as well as improved guidance that has the shares moving higher in their wake. With competitors in the medical instruments/technology industry like Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) trading at even higher valuations and not paying a dividend, it looks like Agilent Technologies and its blue-chip status is the better choice for investors and the analyst agree.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Estee Lauder: Q4 Earnings Insights

Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was down $375.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings

America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
BUSINESS

