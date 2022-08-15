Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Rochester man for illegal possession of a firearm
On August 18, 2022, at about 11:20 a.m., Troopers from SP Rochester pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt. Troopers stopped the vehicle on Alphonse St. and identified the driver as Tisartis White, age 36, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
Family struck by tragic death of 2-year-old seeking traffic safety changes
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The death of 2-year-old Raelynn, from Wheatfield, is spurring her family to do the unimaginable and turn their heartache into action. Described as a lover of Minnie Mouse and trampolines, Raelynn died after a crash at the intersection of Sy Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard on May 24.
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in credit union robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a string of credit union robberies, the U.S. Attorney General said. Police say that 47-year-old Ronald Morris of Buffalo robbed three credit unions with three other men in 2019. On February 27 of that year, Morris and Adrian D. Applewhite stole […]
Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
Rochester police make arrest in Child St. shooting
According to officials, the man was identified as the suspected shooter that left two women hospitalized on the afternoon hours of August 11.
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Aisha N. Vance., 29, of Amherst and Jalen J. White., 30, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Aisha Vance and Jalen White took merchandise valued at $445.90 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020
A Buffalo man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on June 9, 2020.
13 WHAM
Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
Town of Tonawanda Police: 67-year-old man in critical condition following stabbing
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 67-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing Wednesday evening in the Town of Tonawanda. According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Man in critical condition after assault in Town of Tonawanda
The incident occurred in the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court. Police said a 67-year-old man was located in the area with multiple stab wounds.
Hamburg Man Indicted for Fighting With Deputies After Being Ejected from Concert
by John Flynn, Buffalo D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn...
Man sentenced in connection to murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
