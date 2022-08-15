ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

nyspnews.com

West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Rochester man for illegal possession of a firearm

On August 18, 2022, at about 11:20 a.m., Troopers from SP Rochester pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt. Troopers stopped the vehicle on Alphonse St. and identified the driver as Tisartis White, age 36, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in credit union robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a string of credit union robberies, the U.S. Attorney General said. Police say that 47-year-old Ronald Morris of Buffalo robbed three credit unions with three other men in 2019. On February 27 of that year, Morris and Adrian D. Applewhite stole […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
TONAWANDA, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Aisha N. Vance., 29, of Amherst and Jalen J. White., 30, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Aisha Vance and Jalen White took merchandise valued at $445.90 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
13 WHAM

Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Police: 67-year-old man in critical condition following stabbing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 67-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing Wednesday evening in the Town of Tonawanda. According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
TONAWANDA, NY

