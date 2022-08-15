Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
WWMTCw
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
wtvbam.com
Planning Commission approves special land use permit for W. Garfield recreational marijuana processor
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor at 211 West Garfield Road on Monday night but they had to table another request to have a Recreational Marijuana Retailer at that same location. Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit...
A Concord man bought a steer at the fair to feed those in need. It’s not his only good deed
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A steer sold at the Jackson County Fair is going to help feed those in need, thanks to a young man from Concord. Josh Hicks, 21, knew he wanted do something to help others. So, he purchased a steer from a youth 4-H member participating in the fair and donated the meat to a worthy cause.
wtvbam.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
wtvbam.com
South Monroe closed TFN after pieces of brick and ornamental overhang fall from Merriman Building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – South Monroe Street between U.S. 12 and West Pearl in downtown Coldwater is closed until further notice after pieces of a historic building fell to the street over the weekend. Pieces of the brick and ornamental overhang fell off of the old Merriman Dental Office...
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents Already Moving to Adrian Inn; City to Close on Property Friday
Adrian, MI- There are many questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian…and the City Commission took a step towards answering one of them at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. City Administrator Greg Elliott was seeking direction on what to do next…with the City days away from...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
wtvbam.com
Lah named to fill vacancy on Quincy Village Council, Craig named President Pro-Temp
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – On a 3-2 vote, Bryan Lah was selected by the Quincy Village Council on Tuesday night to fill the vacancy on the Council which was created last month when Nick Loomis stepped down. Lah was one of five applicants for the position. He will serve...
Abandoned puppies rescued from dense Jackson County swamp after 3-day search
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A search for five puppies abandoned in a thick Jackson County marsh spanned three days and brought more than 50 volunteers -- most of them strangers -- together to help. The volunteers rallied together after word of the puppies spread across social media, said Stephany Petsch,...
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Hot weather believed to be behind Steuben County fish kill
Hot weather and warm water is believed to be behind the death of 500 fish.
michigan.gov
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
West Texas BBQ has new owners and they’re sticking to the original recipe
JACKSON, MI – Hunter Sullivan grew up on West Texas BBQ and thought the food was the best around. Sullivan grew up in a family of 10, and is one of eight siblings. Holidays were always busy, and his mother was always busy cooking for the crowd of hungry people. So, his mom would always get a bunch of beef brisket for the family that would act as an appetizer, and it was always a favorite of Sullivan’s.
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
