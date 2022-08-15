JACKSON, MI – Hunter Sullivan grew up on West Texas BBQ and thought the food was the best around. Sullivan grew up in a family of 10, and is one of eight siblings. Holidays were always busy, and his mother was always busy cooking for the crowd of hungry people. So, his mom would always get a bunch of beef brisket for the family that would act as an appetizer, and it was always a favorite of Sullivan’s.

