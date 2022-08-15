ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service

Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
West Texas BBQ has new owners and they’re sticking to the original recipe

JACKSON, MI – Hunter Sullivan grew up on West Texas BBQ and thought the food was the best around. Sullivan grew up in a family of 10, and is one of eight siblings. Holidays were always busy, and his mother was always busy cooking for the crowd of hungry people. So, his mom would always get a bunch of beef brisket for the family that would act as an appetizer, and it was always a favorite of Sullivan’s.
JACKSON, MI
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
AUBURN, IN

