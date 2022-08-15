Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Clanton Advertiser
Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship
Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus
A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Bama Rush 2022: See the Bid Day photos of 2,345 women rushing to their new sororities
More than 2,300 women sprinted to their new homes away from home in Tuscaloosa Sunday during Bid Day, the culmination of the University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment week, which once again went viral on TikTok. Of the 2,556 women who attended the first round of Open House events for...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
uab.edu
Doug Barrett is ready for something new
associate professor in the Department of Art and Art History, is not afraid to try something new and different. It’s been a recurring theme throughout both his academic and professional journeys, and, so far, it has served him well. “I was in advertising for 20 years in Orlando,...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
wvtm13.com
The World Games asks city of Birmingham to contribute to $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The World Games officials say revenues from the games left them with a $14 million deficit, and they’re turning to the city of Birmingham for financial help. The World Games CEO Nick Sellers said several factors lead to the low-ticket sales including COVID-19 and a...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa City Council approves beer and wine sales at Alabama football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa City Council voted to allow some alcohol sales at Alabama football games. Learn more in the video above. During a council meeting held Tuesday night, the city leaders voted 4-1 to allow beer and wine sales at Alabama Crimson Tide home football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
