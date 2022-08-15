Read full article on original website
Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ross Stores ROST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was down $222.00 million from the same...
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Recap: Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings
Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge
Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Navigator Holdings Earnings Outlook
Navigator Holdings NVGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Navigator Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Navigator Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings
America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tractor Supply TSCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $241.38 with a high of $266.00 and a low of $207.00.
Target's Earnings Outlook
Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Where Rockwell Automation Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Rockwell Automation ROK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rockwell Automation has an average price target of $238.82 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $190.00.
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2022
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Orgenesis ORGS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • World Wrestling Enter WWE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Empire Petroleum EP is projected to report earnings for...
