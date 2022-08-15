ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

New program hopes to build racial diversity in Michigan microbreweries

The Nain Rouge Brewery in Midtown Detroit opened this spring as a training brewery. Diverse students can graduate from a 12-week program after learning how to make beer. Out of the 350 Michigan breweries, only four are Black-owned and 15 are owned by women. Since he graduated from the University...
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Q&A: Michigan’s auto industry confronts risks as EVs charge ahead

Michigan’s leading industry continues with its rapid change from gas-fueled vehicles to all-electric. The transformation comes with enormous implication for the state. Fewer suppliers and more technology are among the considerations of the looming business changes. The North American International Auto Show takes place Sept. 17-25 in Detroit. Days...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Your Week in metro Detroit: Detroit witch doctor offers psychedelic experience

Right now, as you’re reading this, there’s an eclectic group gathered in a small Detroit bungalow — an engineer, a bookstore owner, athletic trainers, active military members — likely brewing herbal tea to start their day. In all likelihood they're discussing philosophy or religion. And the magic mushrooms they took to propel their conversations are probably just kicking in. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Legislature#College Education#Bridge Michigan
bridgemi.com

Challenges aim to keep abortion, voting proposals off Michigan ballot

LANSING — Conservative groups are fighting to keep Michigan voting and abortion rights proposals off the Nov. 8 ballot, arguing a formatting and omission errors should invalidate petitions signed by hundreds of thousands of registered voters. The Promote the Vote 2022 petition, which would allow for nine days of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
wxpr.org

Michigan Workers Win Minimum-Wage Increase, Paid Sick Leave

Workers in Michigan won major victories recently as a minimum-wage increase and employer paid sick time program were reinstated by court order. In 2018, petitioners succeeded in placing a minimum-wage increase along with an earned-sick-time provision on the November ballot. In turn, the Michigan Legislature passed the measures in September to avoid a vote on the referendums, then in a lame-duck session in December the Legislature amended the bills, delaying the wage increase and denying the full hourly rate to tipped workers. The sick-time provision also was changed.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy