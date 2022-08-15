ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mark Is Back 6PM

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Titus County, TX
Titus County, TX
Government
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We have had a...
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#East Texas#American#Dwi#Christus
KLTV

WebXtra: Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a case of indecent exposure reported by a woman on Aug. 16. The sheriff’s office says a woman was driving with her children in her car when she noticed a silver Ford Focus in front of her pull over to the side of the road.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KLTV

Titus County allocates $2M in ARPA money for road funding

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The American Rescue Plan Act is allocation $6.3 million to Titus County. Out of that amount, $2 million will be used for road funding. The four precincts requested $500,000 each to be used for road materials or equipment, keeping them in budget. At Monday’s commissioners...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center. The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy