Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Cody Roberts Trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
KLTV
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
KLTV
Mark Is Back 6PM
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
KLTV
Johnston-McQueen Elementary students have new place to get shoes, clothes on campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Johnston-McQueen Elementary School has partnered with nonprofit Communities in Schools of East Texas to provide a shoe and clothes closest for their students. It all started last year when P.E. teacher Rochelle Northcutt saw the need in her own classroom. “I would have numerous kids that...
KLTV
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
KLTV
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We have had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
WebXtra: Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
KLTV
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a case of indecent exposure reported by a woman on Aug. 16. The sheriff’s office says a woman was driving with her children in her car when she noticed a silver Ford Focus in front of her pull over to the side of the road.
KLTV
Kilgore school board approves campus security officer, considers arming KISD employees
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday a special meeting of the Kilgore ISD school board members considered a Guardian Plan to arm some employees and approved a campus security guard. The board received a proposed Guardian Plan that would arm designated KISD employees. “If a Guardian Plan is implemented in the...
KLTV
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We have had a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area and were well liked and well respected.
KLTV
Titus County allocates $2M in ARPA money for road funding
MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The American Rescue Plan Act is allocation $6.3 million to Titus County. Out of that amount, $2 million will be used for road funding. The four precincts requested $500,000 each to be used for road materials or equipment, keeping them in budget. At Monday’s commissioners...
KLTV
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
KLTV
Bowie County voters now able to vote at any county polling location
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County can now get out and vote - anywhere (in the county). The application for Bowie County’s participation in countywide voting was approved by the Texas secretary of state in July. The county received the word of approval Friday, Aug. 12.
KLTV
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us...
KLTV
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sarah Seuss, a resident of Arabella of Longview, has been creating art for more than 40 years. “I enjoy my painting, its just something so relaxing,” she said. Wednesday was her moment as her artwork was showcased for residents and visitors. Nekeita Fluellen is the...
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
KLTV
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center. The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.
Comments / 0