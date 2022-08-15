ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ribbon cutting ceremony for new Gap Customer Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview and Gap held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for what they are calling their new customer center. The new center will bring more than 1000 jobs and new economic development to Longview. The corporation says it already has made a huge impact in Longview and the Gregg County […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project

WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Titus County allocates $2M in ARPA money for road funding

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The American Rescue Plan Act is allocation $6.3 million to Titus County. Out of that amount, $2 million will be used for road funding. The four precincts requested $500,000 each to be used for road materials or equipment, keeping them in budget. At Monday’s commissioners...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After hearing from citizens, the City of Whitehouse is looking to revitalize downtown. “Our citizens want a walkable community, they want a place where they can go out and experience it at a slower pace, they want a place where the community comes together and they can meet their neighbors, you know, without just going out on the street,” said Whitehouse mayor, James Wansley.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions 'disastrous'
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview School Closet

Longview School Closet
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry

Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry
GREGG COUNTY, TX

