Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park. A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already...
Longview ribbon cutting ceremony for new Gap Customer Center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview and Gap held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for what they are calling their new customer center. The new center will bring more than 1000 jobs and new economic development to Longview. The corporation says it already has made a huge impact in Longview and the Gregg County […]
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
Titus County allocates $2M in ARPA money for road funding
MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The American Rescue Plan Act is allocation $6.3 million to Titus County. Out of that amount, $2 million will be used for road funding. The four precincts requested $500,000 each to be used for road materials or equipment, keeping them in budget. At Monday’s commissioners...
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After hearing from citizens, the City of Whitehouse is looking to revitalize downtown. “Our citizens want a walkable community, they want a place where they can go out and experience it at a slower pace, they want a place where the community comes together and they can meet their neighbors, you know, without just going out on the street,” said Whitehouse mayor, James Wansley.
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners agreed to vote on lowering the property tax rate for the county at its next meeting. Currently the tax rate is 35 cents per $100. The new rate if approved would lower it to 31 cents per $100. This is due in part to the values of property rising.
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where he could be, why he had not […]
DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
Longview School Closet
Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry
