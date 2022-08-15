With Oregon hospitals in crisis, state will seek ‘significant’ funds for stopgap measures

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO