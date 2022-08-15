ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 11

Liz
2d ago

I don’t care how, why or because of whatever reason this kid/person/human being was attacked/assaulted. The fact is it happened and there’s evidence- prosecution and punishment needs to happen harshly and quickly. Those who attacked this human being must pay for their actions and treated as adults. This can not just be a slap on the wrist as this type of behavior only escalates

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Law School Professor: 'This case is a tragedy!'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest this week on the Treasure Coast of a 12-time convicted felon is raising concerns and some important questions, such as why is this guy out on the street?. A man who had just gotten out of prison last November is back behind...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Society
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Dania Beach, FL
WFLA

School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam

Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz reversed course Wednesday and said they will not present at his ongoing penalty trial results of a highly contentious brain exam they had said supports their contention the mass murderer suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Mckenzie Project
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Speaks Out

Broward Sheriff’s Sergeant Gregory LaCerra became a household name in South Florida after he and deputy Christopher Krickovich were charged with battery on then-15-year-old Delucca Rolle during a 2019 rough arrest caught on video. Cellphone video that went viral showed LaCerra pepper spraying the teen and Krickovich forcing his...
TAMARAC, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say

MIAMI — A Florida police officer has been hospitalized with critical injuries and a suspect is dead following a Monday night shootout in Miami, authorities said. According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy