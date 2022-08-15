Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
wbrc.com
Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
wbrc.com
World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Leeds Mayor addresses walled doorway at Main Street meeting room
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – At a meeting on Monday, August 15, of the Leeds City Council at City Hall, a resident brought up a doorway near the room being used by the Leeds Main Street program that was found to have been barricaded with plywood and then later completely bricked off. […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
wbrc.com
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Five years later, that number has tripled. The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive,...
wbrc.com
How police are working to quell community concerns and end exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live downtown, you have likely. or heard people participating in exhibition driving. Police are now working to put your mind at ease, as well as take action to prevent the dangerous stunt driving. Many residents have gotten more frustrated by what they deem a...
birminghamtimes.com
City Councilors Ponder Whether to Help World Games Close $14M Deficit
Birmingham City Councilors on Tuesday were mixed on whether the city should come up with another $5 million to help fill a $14 million deficit left by The World Games 2022 (TWG2022). Nick Sellers, CEO of TWG2022, said Monday plans are underway to close the shortfall “as quickly as possible…...
Birmingham City Council to vote on whether to help The World Games cover part of its $14 million shortfall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday the Birmingham City Council addressed concerns over a shortfall in revenue from the world games. The 14 million dollar shortfall has left some vendors unpaid, for now. This issue was not on the agenda for the Birmingham city council Tuesday but concerns about this revenue shortfall continue to grow. It […]
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
wbrc.com
Bessemer getting big security boost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon find more eyes on you than ever before in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Commission announced today they are paying 100,000 dollars to bring dozens of security cameras to the city. This is a way the Jefferson County Commission plans on helping some of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief says city’s curfew for children under 17 will be enforced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminded parents and caregivers about the curfew law for children under the age of 17, and Birmingham’s Police Chief plans to enforce it. Chief Scott Thurmond said the city put the law in place to keep your kids safe and keep...
wbrc.com
Fairfield City Schools installing new filtration systems on buses
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Fairfield City Schools announced that they will install new filtration systems on their school buses. Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems will disinfect the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing. “We want the students and...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Shelby Reporter
Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits
NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking. Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s...
