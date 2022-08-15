BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.

