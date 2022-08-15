ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.
Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Five years later, that number has tripled. The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive,...
City Councilors Ponder Whether to Help World Games Close $14M Deficit

Birmingham City Councilors on Tuesday were mixed on whether the city should come up with another $5 million to help fill a $14 million deficit left by The World Games 2022 (TWG2022). Nick Sellers, CEO of TWG2022, said Monday plans are underway to close the shortfall “as quickly as possible…...
Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
Bessemer getting big security boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon find more eyes on you than ever before in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Commission announced today they are paying 100,000 dollars to bring dozens of security cameras to the city. This is a way the Jefferson County Commission plans on helping some of...
Fairfield City Schools installing new filtration systems on buses

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Fairfield City Schools announced that they will install new filtration systems on their school buses. Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems will disinfect the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing. “We want the students and...
Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits

NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking. Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s...
