bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to fatal crash
SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash, officials said.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.According to the state patrol, the fatal crash involved two vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
kduz.com
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
Man dies after crashing into tree in rural Itasca County
STOKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died after he crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Itasca County.Officers responded to the crash on Highway 6 around 4:56 p.m.According to the police, Arthur Rajala of Coleraine was traveling southbound in his GMC Yukon when he crossed the centerline. His car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.Police say Rajala was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward
Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash
EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat
A 25-year-old Hopkins man died over the weekend after falling off a boat in Aitkin County. According to the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man overboard. Investigators learned the victim, identified as Daniel...
knsiradio.com
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup
A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin. Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened. Per the St. Croix County...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
