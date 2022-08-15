NYC program links retirees with part-time jobs that pay up to $35,000 a year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers go back to work after retirement, adding valuable experience to the city’s workforce.

They’re also able to bring money to families struggling to make ends meet. Whether they feel like they have more to give to their city or they are feeling the pinch of rising inflation and the high cost of living, older New Yorkers are returning to work. They are turning into Silver Stars in the city’s workforce.

Cynthia Murray, 67, is the first face people meet when shopping at NYC’s official store across from City Hall. It’s all about the souvenirs and her welcoming smile. Murray retired five years ago after working for the NYPD for 28 years as a dispatcher. Murray came back to work because she missed people and getting a paycheck.

Murray is not alone. Many NYC retirees staying retired; they’re returning to work through a new city initiative called the Silver Stars program.

Retired city employees looking to work part-time and earn a salary in addition to their city pension can apply for jobs right now. Jobs are available in project management, customer service and health care management. The jobs are open at several city agencies, from the FDNY to the Department for the Aging. Employees are assigned projects and may earn up to $35,000 per year, in addition to their pension.

“New York is an age-inclusive city. They represent the best of this city. It’s a diverse older population, so it is New York’s finest, and I know that label is taken. So they are our silver stars,” said Commissioner Loraine Loraine Cortés-Vázquez Cortés with the NYC’s Department for the Aging.

Murray says she is glad she came back to work. With four grandchildren, the extra funds help her provide more for her family. And she feels like she making a difference everyday.

What to know if you want to take part in the Silver Stars program:

Employees work part-time and are assigned projects that are typically a year-long, based on the agency’s needs. Employees can earn up to $35,000 per year and continue to receive benefits from the city pension system. To qualify, participants must be fully retired from city employment, have no remaining sick or vacation time balance, and be a resident of New York City. The Silver Stars program, currently a pilot program, builds on the success of the Department for the Aging’s Older Adult Employment Program, which provides support connecting older New Yorkers to workforce opportunities.

If you want to join the Silver Star program, you can email SilverStars@aging.nyc.gov , or call Aging Connect at 212-Aging-NYC at 212-244-6469

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.