Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO