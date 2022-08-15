Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Firefighters: Wednesday night Hardrock Court fire began in attic of the home
Multiple units from the Folsom Fire Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire responded to the scene of a residential structure fire Wednesday night on the 100 block of Hardrock Court in Folsom. Units were dispatched to the incident at 10:00 p.m.to a reported home with light smoke in the living space....
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
kkoh.com
Bodies of Missing Yuba City Couple Found in Northern California
The couple from Yuba City who went missing after attending Hot August Nights have been found dead in Penn Valley, after someone called in a tip about finding a crashed car. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the missing couple was found near Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. 36-year-old Juan Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead outside of the car. The investigation continues.
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
goldcountrymedia.com
Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower
About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
CBS News
Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle
NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Carmichael House Fire
A man was killed after a fire broke out at a house in Carmichael on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The fire was reported at about 2:45 pm near the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenues. Officials said the man’s body was recovered in a section of the house that...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
rosevilletoday.com
Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe Opens for recreational fun
Pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Tahoe City, Calif. – Placer County today celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive,...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
