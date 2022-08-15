ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

FOX40

Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
kkoh.com

City
Colfax, CA
County
Placer County, CA
FOX40

FOX40

Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Truckee man arrested for felony campfire

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire

Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland

Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
WOODLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower

About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
LOOMIS, CA
CBS News

Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
NEWCASTLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Carmichael House Fire

A man was killed after a fire broke out at a house in Carmichael on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The fire was reported at about 2:45 pm near the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenues. Officials said the man’s body was recovered in a section of the house that...
CARMICHAEL, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe Opens for recreational fun

Pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Tahoe City, Calif. – Placer County today celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive,...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento

ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident. 
ELK GROVE, CA

