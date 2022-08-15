Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
$150 million in bonds up for vote after Wasatch County school board public hearing
In a meeting Thursday evening, the Wasatch County Board of Education is expected to approve $150 million in debt for a new high school. But first, taxpayers have a chance to be heard. The public hearing follows the required timeline for issuing lease revenue bonds which don’t require voter approval....
Park City Board of Education approves tax increase
The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
Wasatch County Council addresses taxes ahead of assessment appeals
The Wasatch County Council will cover property assessments and new development in its meeting Wednesday. Early in the meeting, Councilman Steve Farrell’s scheduled to lead a property tax discussion. County Manager Dustin Grabau says he expects the council to focus on issues taxpayers face this year. Some residents have...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
kjzz.com
Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
Girl Scout project could improve Summit County roundabout pedestrian safety
Park City High School Senior Erin Bratcher’s project will help her achieve a Gold Award, the highest service award given by the Girl scouts. Her Gold Award goal is to install four crossing beacons on each side at two intersections at the busy roundabout on Landmark Drive near the Taco Bell and Wal-Mart store. She plans to take the project to the Summit County Council for approval and funding.
Park City School District Child Care Center closing
The Park City School District Child Care Center announced over the weekend that it’s permanently closing next month. School district employees and other parents who rely on the service are now scrambling. Students aren’t in Park City School District classrooms until Wednesday. But teachers prepping for the year ahead...
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
kjzz.com
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County
YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday
Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages. According to the company,...
KSLTV
Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12
Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
Wasatch County students back in the classroom this week
Wasatch County students return for another school year this week. First- through ninth-graders start Tuesday, and 10th- through 12th-graders go back Wednesday. That means all elementary and middle schools jumped back in full swing, and the high school took a staggered approach to bringing students back. School district information officer Kirsta Albert said freshmen started a day early at the high school to find their classrooms and get familiar with the school before another 2,000 students return.
Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local
Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday
The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
