ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Park City Board of Education approves tax increase

The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Business
Local
Utah Education
KPCW

Girl Scout project could improve Summit County roundabout pedestrian safety

Park City High School Senior Erin Bratcher’s project will help her achieve a Gold Award, the highest service award given by the Girl scouts. Her Gold Award goal is to install four crossing beacons on each side at two intersections at the busy roundabout on Landmark Drive near the Taco Bell and Wal-Mart store. She plans to take the project to the Summit County Council for approval and funding.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City School District Child Care Center closing

The Park City School District Child Care Center announced over the weekend that it’s permanently closing next month. School district employees and other parents who rely on the service are now scrambling. Students aren’t in Park City School District classrooms until Wednesday. But teachers prepping for the year ahead...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Rates#School Board#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
kuer.org

State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County

YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday

Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages. According to the company,...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KSLTV

Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KPCW

Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County students back in the classroom this week

Wasatch County students return for another school year this week. First- through ninth-graders start Tuesday, and 10th- through 12th-graders go back Wednesday. That means all elementary and middle schools jumped back in full swing, and the high school took a staggered approach to bringing students back. School district information officer Kirsta Albert said freshmen started a day early at the high school to find their classrooms and get familiar with the school before another 2,000 students return.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local

Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday

The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy