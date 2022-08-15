Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels
Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
numberfire.com
Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/18/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera resting Thursday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Rivera started the past five games and went 2-for-15 in that stretch. Sergio Alcantara will replace Rivera on third base and bat...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Keston Hiura batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hiura will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 10.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton not in Royals' Thursday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hunter Dozier (paternity) will replace Eaton in right field and bat cleanup. After starting three consecutive contests, Eaton has now been held out two of the last three lineups.
