ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Butler University provides training for non-traditional teachers

By Meredith Hackler
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brVpP_0hIKJ0DA00

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Department of Education’s website, there is a need for more than 3,000 teachers around the state.

Several pathways have been created to make it easier to become a teacher, but people who pursue the career in a nontraditional manner still must expand their education.

Butler University is trying to bridge that educational need.

"With the number of teachers who are coming to our classrooms through emergency permits, through adjunct licensing, through those alternative credential pathways they also need some just in time real support provided by their colleagues," Shelly Furuness a professor of education at Butler University said.

That need is what prompted Butler to create the Teacher-Led, Teacher Education program. It was originally launched in 2020.

Now, the program is expanding to offer more targeted training for teachers. It focuses on four areas child development, lesson planning essentials, classroom management and classroom assessment. These are all areas that the Indiana Teacher’s association says are essential to teaching.

"What we do know is that when school districts hire using some of the nontraditional pathways — part of what school district then takes on is the training for those folks," Keith Gambill, the President of the Indiana State Teachers Association said.

The program can be finished in 6-8 hours and provides a crash course of important topics. The Indiana State Teachers Association says this program will work as a temporary fix, but long-term solutions need to be developed

"Even with all of these different pathways we are still at a huge deficit at the start of the school year," Gambill said.

Regardless butler says kids need education and if they can help by offering A virtual quick option to nontraditional teachers they are happy to do so.

"I think our role is to is to do whatever we can to support those who do answer the call and show up and make sure they have what they need today to do their work today and to stay there and show up again tomorrow," Furuness said.

According to information sent out by Butler In the 2020–2021 school year in Indiana, there were 4,474 emergency permits, 419 transition to teaching permits, 11,731 substitute teacher permits and 1,251 adjunct teacher licenses issued.

The Teacher-Led, Teacher Education program is available to schools and school districts for a subscription-based model with plans as low as $9,900. The program is a partnership of Butler’s College of Education and its Executive Education department. For more information, teachers and school districts can email Liz Jackson enjackso@butler.edu or call 317-940-9315.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor |
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfyi.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

After two pandemic years, this Indiana school feels closer to normal

Hoosier students are starting their third school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, many classrooms are closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. Decatur Middle School Principal Dustin Criswell has worked in education for 16 years. A few days after classes started earlier this month, Criswell said students are off to a strong start. Partially because in-person learning looks nearly the same as it did before the pandemic.
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
Chalkbeat

IPS might close schools. See how your school building is scored.

A neighborhood elementary school from 1973 operating at just one third of its capacity. A popular school built in 1958 and bursting at the seams with students. The fate of these school buildings and more than 65 others in the Indianapolis Public Schools system may be determined in the coming weeks, as the district grapples with declining enrollment in its traditional neighborhood schools.Closing and consolidating schools, one of several possible responses to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butler University#Teacher Education#Education Department#Executive Education#College
WISH-TV

Hospital system clarifies women’s health care under abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s major health care providers is telling News 8 how it plans to handle Indiana’s new abortion ban when it begins on September 15. Community Health Network says that when the near-total abortion ban starts, their doctors will follow the law....
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center

Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care

INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy