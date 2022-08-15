ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS 42

Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
PELHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RadarOnline

Alabama Suspect Arrested In Connection With Elderly Man Found Beaten To Death In Garage

A suspect in South Carolina is accused of beating an elderly man to death during a break-in, Radar has learned.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, on Aug. 12 and charged him with the murder of 80-year-old David Weldon Nivens Sr., The Times and Democrat reported.Shingle also faces a burglary charge in connection with the case.According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 2 around 1 a.m., Shingle allegedly broke into Niven’s residence in Orangeburg and then severely beat him.Niven’s son found the victim dead in the home’s garage shortly after 8 a.m., the Times and Democrat reported.An autopsy determined Nivens died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.A second person was with the suspect at the time, but the sheriff’s office have not made any further arrests in the case.Shingle is being held without bond in a South Carolina jail.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
SARALAND, AL
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
