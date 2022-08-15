Read full article on original website
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
wbrc.com
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings, two of which were along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday, as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
11 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs seized in Northern Alabama in July
Authorities said first responders throughout Madison County and Huntsville responded to 543 overdoses since January. 40 of the overdoses resulted in deaths, according to HPD.
Alabama Suspect Arrested In Connection With Elderly Man Found Beaten To Death In Garage
A suspect in South Carolina is accused of beating an elderly man to death during a break-in, Radar has learned.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, on Aug. 12 and charged him with the murder of 80-year-old David Weldon Nivens Sr., The Times and Democrat reported.Shingle also faces a burglary charge in connection with the case.According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 2 around 1 a.m., Shingle allegedly broke into Niven’s residence in Orangeburg and then severely beat him.Niven’s son found the victim dead in the home’s garage shortly after 8 a.m., the Times and Democrat reported.An autopsy determined Nivens died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.A second person was with the suspect at the time, but the sheriff’s office have not made any further arrests in the case.Shingle is being held without bond in a South Carolina jail.
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
wbrc.com
Tarrant Police arrest man who had also been shot; found rifle ‘covered in blood’
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police said they arrested and charged a man who also had been shot on July 29, 2022. On July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m. officers with the Tarrant Police Department were called to Sloan Alley in Tarrant regarding a shooting in the area. Officers...
WPMI
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Alabama getting better at doling out COVID-19 funds to people facing eviction, advocates say
Alabama’s program to help renters during the pandemic has taken a turn for the better, advocates say, after significant delays in distributing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance. Still the state has given out less than half of the federal money it received. During the...
wbrc.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants which produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than one hundred Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
