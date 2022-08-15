(AP/WOOD) — An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday how a bridge played a role in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Timothy Bates was one of the last witnesses to testify for the government as prosecutors rested their case against two men charged with conspiracy. Bates. simply known as “Red” in 2020, said he encouraged Adam Fox to take a picture of the bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home after they got out of a pickup truck.

ELK RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO