Abbott does not know anything about El Paso, he didn’t care on 8/3/19, he really does not care about the Border, he does not care about the people. If he did he would have done something on 18 yr olds purchasing AR’s or any semi auto. How many times has he been to El Paso? Not enough to remember…. We need to give someone else a chance. Doing something the same over and over expecting a better result is the definition of insanity.
We stand and fully support you Governor Abbott. Youare doing a fantastic job, Sir . I am thankful that you are our governor than O'ROURKE. My family and I will continue to support you in your campaign. et freedom ring .
Same ole song and roll with Abbott. He doesn't care people when will you all open your eyes. 2 terms 8 yrs nothing but benefiting his NRA buds and his circle. Nothing for Texans.
Comments / 43