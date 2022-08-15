ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Trike Mike
3d ago

Abbott does not know anything about El Paso, he didn’t care on 8/3/19, he really does not care about the Border, he does not care about the people. If he did he would have done something on 18 yr olds purchasing AR’s or any semi auto. How many times has he been to El Paso? Not enough to remember…. We need to give someone else a chance. Doing something the same over and over expecting a better result is the definition of insanity.

Steve Hughes
2d ago

We stand and fully support you Governor Abbott. Youare doing a fantastic job, Sir . I am thankful that you are our governor than O'ROURKE. My family and I will continue to support you in your campaign. et freedom ring .

my opinion only
2d ago

Same ole song and roll with Abbott. He doesn't care people when will you all open your eyes. 2 terms 8 yrs nothing but benefiting his NRA buds and his circle. Nothing for Texans.

KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media

EL PASO, Texas – In recent days, we've seen juveniles used to transport migrants into the United States. On Monday, a 19-year-old El Paso resident was driving a car that overturned in an Upper Valley canal. One person died as a result, and another six people were in the vehicle during the crash.  Police said The post El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
TEXAS STATE
Politics
KFOX 14

Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
EL PASO, TX

