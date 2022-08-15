One of the best things about America is our diversity. The United States truly is a melting pot of a vast variety of cultures, races, ethnicity, and languages. In fact, according to Translators Without Borders, there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. In Jefferson County, about 92 percent of residents speak English, while a little over seven percent are fluent in other languages, the most common being Spanish. Some Spanish-speaking residents come from families or households that do not speak English as a primary language, and this can pose a dangerous problem when it comes to emergency situations.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO