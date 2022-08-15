ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

Steve Siget Jr.
2d ago

isn't this the SAME demographic that rioted and called for defunding the police? guess they don't want them around until the want them around??!!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police officer surprises 8-year-old after her bike burns in house fire

PITTSBURGH — A child's bike and helmet were damaged after her grandmother's house caught fire last week. "Her granddaughter Kayden arrived on scene. We were able to pull her bike out of the house, because she was telling us she really liked her bicycle and helmet. We got it out, and it did have some fire damage to it," said Pittsburgh police Officer John Senkinc.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers say police were supposed to provide security at youth football game where shots were fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is calling for action and answers when it comes to children's safety.The call comes after gunshots rang out steps away from a youth football game on Sunday in Homewood.Organizers said they requested and received confirmation that Pittsburgh police would be around for the game but those officers never showed up."They ran from the top of the park down to the bottom. Kids were running into the woods trying to escape. It was just a chaotic scene," Lincoln Youth Sports Vice President Aaron Strader said Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the bleachers at Chadwick Park were filled with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fitzgerald, Zappala hold meeting with South Side business owners

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with South Side businesses alongside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told it was a productive meeting bringing people in the community together to find solutions and improve the environment in the area. This follows a number...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Schmidt
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Pittsburgh Police#City Police#Lincoln Youth Sports#Lincoln Lemington Belmar
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends

Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions.  One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home

Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy