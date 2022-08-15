Read full article on original website
Steve Siget Jr.
2d ago
isn't this the SAME demographic that rioted and called for defunding the police? guess they don't want them around until the want them around??!!
wtae.com
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
wtae.com
Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
wtae.com
Results of a survey have been released on impact of gun violence on youth
PITTSBURGH — The results of a survey that examines how youth in Allegheny County are impacted by gun violence are shocking to many, but not surprising to others. Survey results released: Watch the report in the video above. Aaron Strader, vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports, was coaching a...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police officer surprises 8-year-old after her bike burns in house fire
PITTSBURGH — A child's bike and helmet were damaged after her grandmother's house caught fire last week. "Her granddaughter Kayden arrived on scene. We were able to pull her bike out of the house, because she was telling us she really liked her bicycle and helmet. We got it out, and it did have some fire damage to it," said Pittsburgh police Officer John Senkinc.
Organizers say police were supposed to provide security at youth football game where shots were fired
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is calling for action and answers when it comes to children's safety.The call comes after gunshots rang out steps away from a youth football game on Sunday in Homewood.Organizers said they requested and received confirmation that Pittsburgh police would be around for the game but those officers never showed up."They ran from the top of the park down to the bottom. Kids were running into the woods trying to escape. It was just a chaotic scene," Lincoln Youth Sports Vice President Aaron Strader said Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the bleachers at Chadwick Park were filled with...
wtae.com
'We fell short': Pittsburgh police apologizes after gunfire erupted near youth football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders met with a group of parents and coaches in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Monday night after gunshots rang out Sunday near a youth football game. Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game, and...
wtae.com
Fitzgerald, Zappala hold meeting with South Side business owners
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with South Side businesses alongside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told it was a productive meeting bringing people in the community together to find solutions and improve the environment in the area. This follows a number...
Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire
Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County. It is unclear what started the fire
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
wtae.com
Three firefighters among those injured in massive Beaver County firefight
ROCHESTER, Pa. — A fire destroyed two buildings in Beaver County and left several people, including firefighters, injured. One of the buildings collapsed due to the blaze. The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday along Brighton Avenue in Rochester. The assistant fire chief told Pittsburgh’s Action News...
Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.
“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder
PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
Man robbed of cash after overnight assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning. The unidentified victim flagged down police at around 3:15 a.m. at Liberty and 6th avenues. The victim said two men assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing the scene.
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens accused in July robbery, shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens accused of a July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The shooting happened on East Warrington on July 29 and it left a man unable to speak. According to police paperwork, it said the victim was robbed while trying...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
nextpittsburgh.com
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
