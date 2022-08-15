Avicanna Reports Q2 2022 Earnings: Over 100% Increase From Last Year, Meet CEO At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Read full article on original website
On Holding Notches Largest Quarterly Sales in Its History
On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues and factory closures that impacted the company during that time. With those headwinds subsiding, On expects product demand to continue to accelerate in the future, prompting it to raise its outlook for the remainder of the year.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Investopedia
Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Recap
U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart said that it had made good progress on containing costs...
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Visa and UnitedHealth Group could both help your portfolio not only survive, but thrive in this inflationary environment.
Down 62% Year to Date, Is Rivian Stock Worth the Risk Today?
The electric vehicle boom is happening before our eyes, but investors still need to be cautious about what EV stocks to buy.
Estee Lauder's Conservative Annual Guidance 'Expected,' Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $377.00. The beauty products provider reported Q4 earnings above the Street expectations. Herrity said the earnings upside was driven by better sales and expense control, strong growth in the...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul
Becton, Dickinson has been expanding its earnings and its dividend for years. Abbott Laboratories sells evergreen healthcare goods while also developing new products for growth. AbbVie is a master at pipeline management and consistent drug development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US stocks trade mixed after volatile session amid strong retail earnings and conflicting economic data
US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after strong earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. US housing starts slipped, while industrial production rose, and the New York Fed's manufacturing gauge eased. Oil slipped as positive signals from Iran nuclear talks raised the prospect of a supply boost. US stocks closed a...
Benzinga
OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance
OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million. The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%. Adjusted EPS...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 18, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 4.87% at $10.98. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.46% at $0.27. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.02% at $5.93. LOSERS:. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.13% at $0.68. HEXO HEXO...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year
Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook
Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets...
Awakn's Second Licensing Partnership Agreement In A Week, This Time In Canada: Ketamine For Pain Comorbidities
Psychedelics therapeutics biotech company Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF has signed what constitutes its first licensing partnership deal in Canada. Its counterpart is the Ontario community-based Wellbeings Pain Management and Dependency Clinic, which will begin using Awakn's ketamine-assisted therapy for patients under treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) as a comorbidity for pain.
Globant Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Clocks ~41% Revenue Growth
Globant SA GLOB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 40.6% year-over-year to $429.3 million, beating the consensus of $425.55 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.22, beating the consensus of $1.19. The adjusted gross profit margin was 39.1% compared to 39.3% in 2Q21, and the adjusted profit from operations margin was 16.1% compared...
