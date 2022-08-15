ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Capitol Lions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 48 out of 50 for Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit with the Capitol Lions and brand new head coach Johnathan Brantley. Brantley was previously an analyst for the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. The Lions are coming off a 5-6 season that included...
PREVIEW: Clawing Back the Culture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags have a new head coach bringing in a new offense. Eric Dooley and his team have been picked to win the SWAC West. We will have a preview of the new squad called “Clawing Back the Culture.”. It can be seen...
LSU football players volunteer at food bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some LSU football players spent time volunteering to help out the Baton Rouge community on Thursday, Aug. 18. The players volunteered in three-hour shifts at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. They spent time sorting and packing food boxes.
The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome

Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU

Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
Parish football players to watch in 2022

The high-school football season officially begins in less than a month. In 2021, five of the six football teams in the parish reached the playoffs, thanks to tremendous performances by parish athletes. Many of those players will be returning in 2022. Here are some of the parish football players to...
Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
Entergy bill assistance starts today

Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Public meeting to discuss LSU lakes development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a public meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to discuss the development of LSU Lakes. The meeting will be held at University Methodist Church located at 3350 Dalrymple Dr.
The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

