MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are in a very unsettled pattern that’ll lead to many of us needed an umbrella each day. Thursday, a stalled frontal boundary in our area will help trigger showers/storms. Friday, an upper-level disturbance and the heat of the day will help to trigger more wet weather, and similar conditions will follow us into the weekend. Even next week, it looks like a frontal boundary will, again, move into our area... sparking more rain chances.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO