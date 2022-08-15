Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
WTOK-TV
Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away. In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’. Even Elvis showed up...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state. The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel...
WTOK-TV
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local Corvette lovers are making their way to the national museum of corvettes. The Corvette Club of Meridian, Jackson, and New Orleans all met together this morning in the Queen City. These sports car fanatics are driving together to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit the National Corvette...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Meridian Architectural Trust highlights civil rights landmarks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian. The Meridian Architectural Trust is trying to help educate people about them and increase the appreciation for their role in our local history. Ways to save and restore this historic architecture was highlighted at the latest...
WTOK-TV
Daily rain chances remain in our forecast through this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are in a very unsettled pattern that’ll lead to many of us needed an umbrella each day. Thursday, a stalled frontal boundary in our area will help trigger showers/storms. Friday, an upper-level disturbance and the heat of the day will help to trigger more wet weather, and similar conditions will follow us into the weekend. Even next week, it looks like a frontal boundary will, again, move into our area... sparking more rain chances.
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
WTOK-TV
Severe thunderstorms move into the area later this evening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. We are currently under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for majority of the viewing area. Rain moves in as we near the 3PM hour today. Showers and storms last close to 9pm tonight. If you have any evening plans you will need to carry your umbrella. Heavy rainfall is expected along with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Neshoba Democrat
Woman faces 7 years for escapes
A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 countdown: No. 10 Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Ryan Earnest has been building something special at Laurel over the past couple of years, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe the Tornadoes might take the next step in this third season. Laurel finished with a 9-3 record last year, including a 5-2 mark in Region 3-5A. They cinched a share of ...
WTOK-TV
Severe thunderstorms bring the risk for flash flooding
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through this very busy week. Today we are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. The threat remains low, but damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be attached to these storms. With all the heavy rainfall we have the potential for flash flooding. So, be sure to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground in the event a flash flood does occur.
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WTOK-TV
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tourism has boomed over the past year in the City Beautiful, which caused the Laurel City Council to consider regulating Airbnbs. The council held its second and final reading of the Airbnb ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and voted to pass the measure. The ordinance limits...
Comments / 0