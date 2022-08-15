ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Homer, OH
City
Homer, MI
The Blade

Game day updates: Whitmer vs. Start football

Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Start and Whitmer. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME The Battle of Tremainsville Road football rivalry between Start and Whitmer has not truly been a competitive one since both teams were members of the City League (2003-10) and before. Start's last win over the Panthers came in 2005 (34-26) when both teams finished 2-8. Since that time, Whitmer has won 10 straight meetings, including two last year when it opened the 2021 season with a 49-18 win at Start, then took a 42-7 first-round Division I playoff win at home over the Spartans.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy