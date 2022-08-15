Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Board of appeals public hearing on Sept 1
Lodi Township Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on September 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. For the purpose of hearing all objections to, and support of, the applications of:. Charles & Pamela Hannula, 6326 Hereford Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township Parcel #M-13-26-101-001. For the purpose of adding a roof to an already existing porch to a non-conforming house (house front yard setback 71’ from the required 100’) the porch will extend another 30’ from the house making the front yard setback 41’ from the required 100’. Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance Article #30.0 Dimensional Standards front yard setback in a R-1 zoned parcel.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Notice of ordinance #836 adoption
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE 12 SIGN REGULATIONS AN DEFINITIONS SECTION 2.07. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective August 31, 2022. A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter offers one-on-one sessions regarding zoning and subdivision updates
The City of Dexter Planning Commission has completed updates to the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances. City staff and planning consultant, CWA will be available to meet one-on-one with residents, property owners, and business owners to answer questions regarding changes to the Ordinances. These one-on-one sessions will take place at the city offices, located at 8123 Main St on:
thesuntimesnews.com
Freedom Twp: Zoning map amendment
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AN OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT. During a regular meeting on August 9, 2022, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees adopted an ordinance (43-G) to amend the Official Zoning Map, by authority of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (Public Act 110 of 2006, MCL 125.3101 et. seq., as amended), to rezone the following tract of land from A-R (Agricultural-Resource) to the I-1 (Industrial-Research) zoning district:
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Ross Greenstein, Chelsea School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Township pays its share of Dexter Senior Center services
As the Dexter Senior Center thinks about its future after the failure of the Multigenerational Activity Millage vote, local municipalities like Webster Township pay for its services. At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Webster Township Board approved paying $10,000 to the Dexter Senior Center for services rendered to township residents....
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
thesuntimesnews.com
Climate-Smart Agroforestry Practices to be Highlighted in Webster Twp
On September 8, 2022 from 8:00-11:30 A.M., the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) will host a field day focused on regenerative agroforestry practices and the benefits of the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) at Brines Farm in Webster Township (6384 Walsh Road, Whitmore Lake). Brines Farm is a diversified vegetable, fruit, and nut farm operation, and tree & shrub nursery, established in 2004. Shannon Brines, owner, and John Cox of nearby Baseline Farm, will share best practices for applied agroforestry.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Paint Dexter Festival visits historic Webster Village
Plein air artists paint outside - “en plein air" - in the open air. Prior to the mid-1800s, artists mixed their own paints as they worked in their studios. When pre-packaged paint in tubes became available they were able to venture out and paint the world that they saw around them.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter's Melissa Joy Named One of Investopedia’s 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2022
Pearl Planning - the Michigan-based financial planning and wealth management company on a mission to help its clients achieve their financial goals, with locations in Dexter, Grosse Pointe, Birmingham, and Charlevoix - is proud to announce that its President, Melissa Joy, CFP®, CDFA®, was named to the Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2022. Melissa was one of three financial planners in Michigan to receive this recognition and she has been named on the list for three consecutive years.
thesuntimesnews.com
Metroparks First Ever Off-Leash Dog Area Now Open
Walking your dog on a trail is a great way to add physical activity to your schedule, and your dog’s, but sometimes dogs need a little more space and freedom to burn off energy, off-leash. Stemming from public feedback during the Stony Creek Metropark Master Plan process, an accessible off-leash dog area was developed by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to fill that gap in park amenities.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Hospital sponsors a second Mood Lifters for Seniors mental health program at the Dexter Wellness Center
Starting on September 6, Dexter area community members 65 years and older will have the opportunity to participate in a novel mental wellness program specifically adapted for seniors by University of Michigan researchers. The in-person group is being offered through the Dexter Senior Center at a minimal cost, thanks to generous sponsorship by Chelsea Hospital as a part of the hospital’s response to increasing mental health needs in Michigan communities and concerns related to access to effective, accessible, timely care.
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
