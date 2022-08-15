ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Down to last out, Crawford's walk-off was rare Giants feat

SAN FRANCISCO -- Until Mike Yastrzemski stunned Josh Hader last month, the last walk-off homer at Oracle Park had been hit by a San Diego Padre. It was one of the weirdest baseball facts you can imagine, and it was only possible because of scheduling changes brought about by the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But Trent Grisham is now far in the rearview mirror.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'

According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup

Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Slater
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Centerfield
numberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting Thursday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mike Yastrzemski will replace Slater in center field and hit ninth. Yaz has a $3,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup

The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera resting Thursday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Rivera started the past five games and went 2-for-15 in that stretch. Sergio Alcantara will replace Rivera on third base and bat...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Carlos Rodon on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Joey Bart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 7.3 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy