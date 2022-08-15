ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WXII 12

Man charged with murder of Wake County Sheriff’s deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with murder in the death of a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy. Court documents reveal Arturo Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was found in a rural area...
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
my40.tv

Men connected to shooting death of Wake County deputy arrested in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WITN

Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.
WITN

Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
WNCT

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
