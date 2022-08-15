Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder of Wake County Sheriff’s deputy
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with murder in the death of a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy. Court documents reveal Arturo Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was found in a rural area...
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
The shooting death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd: What we know
A timeline of events, the search for suspects and funeral arrangements
Men connected to shooting death of Wake County deputy arrested in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A crash report released Wednesday indicates the driver who crashed into a Hardee’s in Wilson on Sunday had just exited a car wash. The report shared more details about the crash that killed brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62. Police said 78-year-old Jesse...
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
Woman killed in Fayetteville crash identified by police
Fayetteville police have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road.
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Driver tries to pass car before deadly head-on crash that injured children, NC cops say
The children were taken to the hospital, officials said.
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
21-Year-Old Charged for Fatal Hit and Run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC – A 21-year-old Raleigh man was arrested and charged for a fatal hit...
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
