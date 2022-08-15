BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.

