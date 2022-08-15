ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning…
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park

It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway, kind of. Compared to last summer, when extensive drought conditions fueled an early start and late end to a season in which about 940,000 acres burned, 55,616 acres have burned this season as of Aug. 9, according to Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
