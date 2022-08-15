As you may already know, the housing market in Florida can be defined as “hot” right now. Although, if you are a buyer in this market, you may find it more frustrating than hot. The market is extremely hot and homes are selling faster than they can be listed. Why is that you ask? It could be that people have a new approach to life right now with a “live and work where you vacation” mentality and it also doesn’t hurt that we have the best beaches here in Florida. Siesta Key was named #2 of the 25 best beaches in the United States according to Trip Advisor. Who wouldn’t want to live by one of the top-rated beaches in the United States?

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO