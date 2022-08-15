According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO