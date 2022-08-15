Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'
According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
FOX Sports
Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels
Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
numberfire.com
Josh Smith sitting for Rangers against Athletics
Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Ezequiel Duran will replace Smith on third base and bat eighth. Duran has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera resting Thursday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Rivera started the past five games and went 2-for-15 in that stretch. Sergio Alcantara will replace Rivera on third base and bat...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting Thursday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mike Yastrzemski will replace Slater in center field and hit ninth. Yaz has a $3,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
