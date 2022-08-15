Read full article on original website
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary
He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. So was the Democratic Governors Association, whose seven-figure investment in the GOP contest appeared to pay off. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate...
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Democrats Edging Out Republicans for Midterms in 'Generic Ballot' Polling
Republicans are still favored to win the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms despite the Democrats' slight lead and recent legislative victories.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.” She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.” The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.
Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in Wyoming Republican primary, says "now the real work begins"
CBS News projects Rep. Liz Cheney, one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, has lost the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by Trump. In a concession speech Tuesday night, Cheney said she believed she could have won the primary but it required her to "go...
Washington Examiner
Republican outsider and war hero takes aim at GOP officials as campaign surges
A retired Army brigadier general who served in Afghanistan is topping the polls in New Hampshire’s Senate race but has taken aim at the Republican establishment for allegedly trying to thwart his campaign. Don Bolduc, a conservative Republican, has been working for the past two years to unseat Democratic...
DSCC attempts to use insulin vote to put Senate GOP on defensive
Democrats are attempting to wield a massive federal spending bill against Republicans, focusing on GOP opposition to a measure stripped from the legislation that would have capped the price of insulin.
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District
Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey, and Denton Knapp in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman led the primary field in fundraising heading into Election Day.
Trump-backed Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming's GOP congressional primary
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman — who was heavily supported by former President Donald Trump — has captured the GOP nomination for Wyoming's at-large congressional seat after embattled Rep. Liz Cheney conceded Tuesday. Cheney, who was losing by more than 30 percentage points when she said she called...
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton speaks on his efforts in New Hampshire to assist the GOP win in crucial senate and house seats
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton speaks on his efforts in New Hampshire to assist the GOP win in crucial senate and house seats.
Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed Hageman, NBC News project
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Representative Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, lost the Republican Party primary to run again for Congress to Harriet Hageman, a lawyer endorsed by the former president, NBC News projected on Tuesday.
