Here's The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up!
We may have not seen their shock split coming, but according to sources, both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew that their romance “wasn’t going to work” for quite some time! So what was the real reason for them going their separate ways?. Although Kim’s estranged ex-husband...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
Pete Davidson Proves He's in Good Spirits After Kim Kardashian Split
Watch: Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Posts. Pete Davidson, you're doing amazing, sweetie. The Saturday Night Live alum was all smiles in photographs taken while arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Wizards!, which is currently filming in Cairns, Australia. In the Aug. 11 snaps, the...
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Ashton Kutcher says ‘nobody wanted to hang out’ with him when he was on ‘Punk’d’
It looks like we won’t be seeing Ashton Kutcher resuming hosting duties on “Punk’d” anytime soon. Kutcher co-created and hosted the hit MTV prank show from 2003 to 2012, which often saw the biggest celebs like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, get pranked by Kutcher and his co-hosts. Speaking about his stint on the show, Kutcher told former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who was reporting for ExtraTV at the “Vengeance” premiere on Monday, that he would never return to the show because it was far too lonely for him. “For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want...
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Heidi Klum Opens Up About Oldest Daughter's Next Chapter in Life
As a new school year begins, Heidi Klum is getting ready to say goodbye to her eldest daughter. The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that 18-year-old Leni will be leaving for college this fall. Like most parents, Klum has mixed emotions, noting that she’s proud and excited while also...
Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’
Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look
Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors
If you woke with a start this morning wondering, Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? then, boy, do I have news for you!. The couple are indeed still going strong in the face of breakup rumors, at least according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that “they're doing just fine” and have “no big issues" which sounds…promising, I guess.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Parade
