Effective: 2022-08-18 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM MST this afternoon for East Flagstaff and Doney Park in Coconino County. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO