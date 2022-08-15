Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM MST this afternoon for East Flagstaff and Doney Park in Coconino County. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Comments / 0