ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Odd Holidays: National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421lyx_0hIKGmlO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QuD5_0hIKGmlO00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. are big fans of desserts, and pie is no exception. According to one source, America purchased more than 3.6 million pies through Instacart in 2021.

While apple pie appears to hold the title as America’s favorite flavor of the baked pastry, another type of pie is celebrated on August 15, which is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

Fans of citrus and tart lemon curd are encouraged to bake a pie or purchase a slice on the celebrated day.

The Quakers are generally credited for creating lemon custard in the late 1700’s, but a Philadelphia-based pastry chef and businesswoman named Elizabeth Goodfellow expanded on the lemon custard and became known as the inventor of lemon meringue pie.

There are a number of ways to expand upon a basic lemon meringue pie recipe and make it your own. Some people add cocoa, coffee, or other flavors.

But if you’re not in the mood to improvise, feel free to try your hand at this set of instructions, which were shared with NBC’s Today Show by world-renowned celebrity chef Cat Cora:

Ingredients

Filling

  • 1½ cans (21 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1 10-inch graham cracker pie shell

Meringue Topping

  • 6 egg whites
  • Egg white meringue powder, preferably Deco Whip
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions

1.Preheat oven to 300ºF.

2.In a bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, lemon juice and zest. Then, blend in the egg yolks.

3.Pour the filling into graham cracker pie shell.

4.Bake for 16 minutes or until firm to the touch in the middle.

5.Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Once cooled, transfer to the refrigerator to chill.

For the meringue topping

1.Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2.While pie is cooling, combine the egg whites and meringue powder and beat until soft peak form.

3.Gradually add in the sugar and keep whipping until stiff peaks form.

4.Spread the meringue heavily on top of the cold pie.

5.Bake for 12 minutes until golden brown.

6.Let the pie cool, then garnish with raspberries, slice and serve.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at a local hospital. It all started at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Lee requested help from an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Parade

Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing

No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
butterwithasideofbread.com

AIR FRYER APPLE FRITTERS

Air Fryer Apple Fritters are fluffy on the inside and have a crunch on the outside just like a classic apple fritter. No oil needed for frying, and these simple pastries are even better when topped with a simple cinnamon glaze. If you love apples as much as we do,...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

BLUEBERRY PIE BARS

Homemade blueberry pie bars made with fresh blueberries & buttery pie crust! Simple take on blueberry pie that serves a crowd!. These easy blueberry pie bars are a tasty recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Easy to make and serve to guests, this is one treat to always keep nearby. It’s as flavorful as it is colorful and can only be improved with a side of vanilla ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemon Meringue Pie#Custard Pie#Meringue#Lemon Juice#Localevent#Local Life#Instacart#Nbc#Deco Whip#Raspberries
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
Parade

Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting Is a Must-Make Pumpkin Recipe for Fall

Welcome to fall! It's that time of year for all things pumpkin and apple. We'll start it off right with this delicious and easy recipe for Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting. The recipe comes from Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook: 16th Edition. I'm thrilled with having this cookbook on my shelf since it has so many classic (and updated) recipes that everyone likes to make again and again. I have so many recipes tagged to make for my family.
RECIPES
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police locate stolen submerged SUV in Lazarre Park

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, the Monroe Police Department Dive Team was contacted by EK’s Marine due to an employee locating a vehicle submerged near the Lazarre Park boat ramp. With the help of EK’s Marine and Bear’s Wrecker Service, officers were able to recover a black Cadillac SUV. According to Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy