wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
fox17.com
Tennessee State Veterinarian warns people purchasing livestock to be aware of diseases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's State Veterinarian is warning people who purchase livestock to be aware of various risks before having the animals imported into the state. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said that emerging diseases and parasites were brought into Tennessee this year through livestock purchased before the...
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
Getting gas in Tennessee is now the third cheapest option nationally
The average gas price in Tennessee now sits at $3.50, meaning it's the third cheapest in the nation as of this week.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee has a weighty problem
Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne. According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years. Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese). Carter County has lost the most weight (1%). Claiborne County was among the...
WATE
Little Debbie's Tennessee roots
Guide to voting for Tennessee 2022 proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed constitional amendments will appear on the candidates' ballot for governor and will be presented as yes or no questions on Nov. 8, 2022.
New grading scale impacts thousands of Tennessee students
The new school year is bringing a new grading scale along with it because Tennessee lawmakers said the previous grading scale presented challenges for families.
WATE
Local students get opportunity to win free car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
LeConte Lodge accepting reservation requests for 2023 season
The LeConte Lodge is accepting requests to stay at the lodge during the 2023 season. Written requests submitted by fax, email, US mail or online form will be accepted through 4:00 pm EDT, Monday, September 26, 2022.
David ‘Davy’ Crockett: Facts about the ‘King of the Wild Frontier’
David 'Davy' Crockett was born on August 17, 1786. In honor of the King of the Wild Frontier's birthday, here's a list of interesting things to know about the legendary Tennessee pioneer.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Is Tennessee positioned to survive inflation? Here’s what one economist says
Are families in Tennessee positioned to weather the storm of higher prices amid an uncertain few months ahead?
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
