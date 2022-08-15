ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee has a weighty problem

Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne. According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years. Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese). Carter County has lost the most weight (1%). Claiborne County was among the...
WATE

Local students get opportunity to win free car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
