Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo
Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
SkySports
Casemiro: Real Madrid open to selling midfielder to Man Utd in transfer deal worth over £60m
Real Madrid are open to the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs with United receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible. The 30-year-old is greatly appreciated by Real...
SkySports
Ryan Giggs trial: Ex-Manchester United star breaks down in tears as he describes night in police cell as 'worst experience of life'
Ryan Giggs broke down in tears in court as he described his night in a police cell over an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend as "the worst experience" of his life. Warning: story contains offensive language and content that readers may find upsetting. The former Manchester United footballer said he...
SkySports
Mike Dean admits he made wrong decision as VAR over Cristian Romero's hair pull on Marc Cucurella in Chelsea vs Tottenham
Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean says he should have recommended referee Anthony Taylor to review Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella for a possible red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Dean, who was the VAR for the controversial game at Stamford Bridge, decided against any...
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
SkySports
50-year-old man sentenced and fined for posting racist abuse at three England players after Euro 2020 final
A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of posting racist abuse about England players on social media on the night of the Euro 2020 final in July of last year. Shortly after England's defeat to Italy at Wembley, Hugh Laidlaw, a 50-year-old man from Reading, posted an offensive image and comments targeted at the three players who missed penalties in the shootout on the Metal Detecting UK Facebook page.
FIFA・
Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake
A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
SkySports
Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes' impact | How Eddie Howe has transformed team's style
Newcastle went from relegation contenders to one of the Premier League's leading sides over the second half of last season - but what was the catalyst of change?. Thirty-eight points from their final 19 games ranked third-best in the table, behind only Liverpool and Manchester City, and 27 more than they took from their opening 19 games.
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
SkySports
West Ham sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m plus add-ons
West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for £10.1m plus add-ons. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium. Sevilla were also interested in signing the 20-cap Germany international, who had entered the final year of his PSG contract, but...
SkySports
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid's Casemiro is another name that has been discussed. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been...
