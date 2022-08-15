MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO