ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Thilo Kehrer
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Liverpool#Championship#Tunisian#Mcc#Daily Star Everton
NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

50-year-old man sentenced and fined for posting racist abuse at three England players after Euro 2020 final

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of posting racist abuse about England players on social media on the night of the Euro 2020 final in July of last year. Shortly after England's defeat to Italy at Wembley, Hugh Laidlaw, a 50-year-old man from Reading, posted an offensive image and comments targeted at the three players who missed penalties in the shootout on the Metal Detecting UK Facebook page.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
SkySports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes' impact | How Eddie Howe has transformed team's style

Newcastle went from relegation contenders to one of the Premier League's leading sides over the second half of last season - but what was the catalyst of change?. Thirty-eight points from their final 19 games ranked third-best in the table, behind only Liverpool and Manchester City, and 27 more than they took from their opening 19 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy