SMITHFIELD – A tractor trailer was involved in a single vehicle accident around 2:50 pm Wednesday on US Highway 70 Business East at Yelverton Grove Road. The Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound when the driver ran off the roadway to the right into a ditch in front of East Coast Equipment, struck a group of rocks, traveled over Yelverton Grove Road, and landed in a ditch across the highway striking a church sign. The trailer stretched across Yelverton Grove Road with the rear axles separated.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO