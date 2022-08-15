Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Bridge maintenance causes lane closures in Martin/Washington County
Martin/Washington County — The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4:00 to 10:00 PM on Thursday, August 18. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. Lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64...
wcti12.com
One of two men arrested in western NC charged in Wake County deputy's murder
RALEIGH, Wake County — One of the two men taken into custody in Burke County will be in court Thursday afternoon to face charges in the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was murdered in the line of duty a week ago, on August 11, when he...
wcti12.com
Visitation Thursday, funeral Friday for murdered North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday. Wake County Deputy Byrd was murdered in the line of duty a week ago, on August 11, when he was shot several times in a rural area in southeastern Wake County.
wcti12.com
Men connected to shooting death of Wake County deputy arrested in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
cbs17
1 killed, 6 injured in wreck that shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound Thursday afteroon, Raleigh police said. The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four children and two adults sustained injuries and one adult was killed.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WECT
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
Lenoir County All-Way Stop coming Tuesday
SEVEN SPRINGS – The state Transportation Department will install an all-way stop at a Lenior County crossroads to improve safety. The location is N.C. 903 and Davis Hardy Road. Drivers on N.C. 903 currently do not stop. The transition is scheduled to be made Tuesday, from roughly 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting. Drivers should slow down […]
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for August 24th,2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes On US 70
SMITHFIELD – A tractor trailer was involved in a single vehicle accident around 2:50 pm Wednesday on US Highway 70 Business East at Yelverton Grove Road. The Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound when the driver ran off the roadway to the right into a ditch in front of East Coast Equipment, struck a group of rocks, traveled over Yelverton Grove Road, and landed in a ditch across the highway striking a church sign. The trailer stretched across Yelverton Grove Road with the rear axles separated.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times each day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
jocoreport.com
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash
SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
jocoreport.com
13 Injured In 11 Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A heavy downpour may have been the cause of a massive I-95 motor vehicle accident on Monday evening near Four Oaks. It started at about 6:30pm when traffic slowed due to the rain, followed by a series of accidents nearly a mile long. In the end, there were 13 people injured in the 11 vehicle crash, which included two tractor trailers.
WITN
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
