Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
Report of Neosho Rapids Elementary gas leak unfounded; students and staff move briefly to reunification point
Concerns about a possible gas leak at Neosho Rapids Elementary were ultimately unfounded, but students and staff went to a reunification point outside the school as a precautionary measure Thursday morning. Everybody at the school — and those coming in — had to move to a reunification point after a...
Intersection of SW West Hills Dr., Danbury Ln. to close for 3 weeks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr. and Danbury Ln. will close for three weeks to complete a waterline replacement. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, Mainline Contractors will completely close the intersection of SW West Hills Dr. and Danbury Ln. to complete a large waterline replacement project.
2 taken to hospital after semi pulls out of construction zone in Lyon County
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Lyon County construction zone mishap led to two people being transported to the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP crash report, a 2020 Peterbilt semi was pulling out from a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. It caused a […]
Moderate drought continues for Lyon County; severe drought covers most of Greenwood County
Moderate drought remains across most of the KVOE listening area, but severe drought is moving closer to Emporia. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor has moderate drought along and south of US Highway 56 on the north side and north of a line from Teterville to Burlington on the south side. Abnormally dry conditions affect north Lyon County as well as most of Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought, however, now covers most of Greenwood County after not affecting any part of the county three weeks ago. Severe drought was south of US Highway 400 last week.
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
Why is this Topeka coffee shop raising its prices?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising costs are forcing some local businesses to reevaluate their prices, including a popular Topeka coffee shop. Milk & Honey Coffee Co. posted open letter to the community on social media Wednesday to give voice to its decision to consider raising prices. While not everything on the menu will be impacted by […]
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash
RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
🎥: One person transported via LifeStar after motorcycle rear-ends car on K-18
The Riley County Police Department has released additional details on this crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Fort Riley Blvd near the 56th street exit ramp and Manhattan Regional Airport. Around 2:45 pm, a westbound motorcycle rear-ended a westbound...
Public meeting lays out plan for coming CCLIP project on US Highway 50 Tuesday night
With construction work set to begin on one of Emporia’s busiest roadways next week, city administration held a public meeting Tuesday night to keep the community up to speed on what’s coming. Concrete work is set to begin Monday on US Highway 50 — 6th Avenue — from...
K-68 will expand to four lanes
The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
