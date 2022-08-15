ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Sinkhole raises concerns at Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A gaping sink hole at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, has raised some questions. The hole was there for about two days before being covered with dirt and rock. It is not the first time the hole has been opened, according to Terry Napier...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Events for pets set for Thursday in Bristol and Elizabethton

A couple of events for pets are set for Thursday in Bristol, Virginia, and Elizabethton. Project Move is sponsoring a pup party at 420 East E Street, in downtown Elizabethton. Events include pup pong, hosted by Riverside Tap House, pup treats, and a best dressed pup contest. Wag N Suds...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Construction on track for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is expected to have world-class dining, entertainment options, concert venues, gaming and more. As construction continues on the destination resort, some are wondering if the project is still on time. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Two women open new boutique in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Two local women have opened "The Crazy Daisies" boutique in Blountville. The store is located at 2624 Highway 11W, right next to 11W Concrete, and just two miles from the Pinnacle. Shop owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey Hopson are friends, and after years of selling items themselves, decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off

A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools focused on safety and security

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year, administrators in Bristol, Virginia., are focused on security. Several schools, including Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson, have received new safety enhancements. New safety features, like a new vestibule have also been added at Virginia High. Superintendent...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol Public Library gets a technology upgrade

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol public library unveiled new technology that will include video conferencing capabilities. The improvements include 4K cameras, bluetooth speakers and microphones, and brand new projectors. The money that we raise from it goes back into the library as well, which means we can offer...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Shooting injures juvenile in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Washington County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting involving juveniles. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, two juveniles had a small caliber rifle and it accidentally fired Tuesday, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. The report that came into police was that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo

More than 200 young farmers and budding agriculturalists gathered to network and discuss agricultural issues at the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo, held July 29-31 in Wytheville. The expo kicked off with a keynote speech from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner Joe Guthrie,...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WJHL

Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport Civic Auditorium temporarily adjusts hours

KINGSPORT, Tenn-- The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is temporarily adjusting its hours of availability in order to accommodate the physical education classes at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The classes are typically held in the Buck Van Huss Dome, however the dome was closed earlier this month following an inspection for a campus-wide...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Second person dies following Norton house fire

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A second person has died following a house fire that crews responded to early Sunday in Norton. Virginia State Police said Tuesday that 43-year-old Michelle Barnett died Monday at Wake Forest Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman is still being treated there for injuries. The...
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer due in court Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer is due to be back in court Thursday. Nicholas Collins has been charged with two courts of violation of a protection order and aggravated assault. Judge Jim Goodwin previously denied bond for Collins last month. He said he believed...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

