wcyb.com
Health Wagon's Move Mountains Medical Mission helping underserved Southwest Virginians
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Helping underserved Southwest Virginia residents get the care they need -- that's the goal of the Health Wagon and it's free summer medical clinic with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. Dr. Teresa Tyson, Health Wagon CEO, told News 5 several services are offered including...
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
wcyb.com
Sinkhole raises concerns at Steele Creek Park
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A gaping sink hole at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, has raised some questions. The hole was there for about two days before being covered with dirt and rock. It is not the first time the hole has been opened, according to Terry Napier...
wcyb.com
Events for pets set for Thursday in Bristol and Elizabethton
A couple of events for pets are set for Thursday in Bristol, Virginia, and Elizabethton. Project Move is sponsoring a pup party at 420 East E Street, in downtown Elizabethton. Events include pup pong, hosted by Riverside Tap House, pup treats, and a best dressed pup contest. Wag N Suds...
wcyb.com
Construction on track for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is expected to have world-class dining, entertainment options, concert venues, gaming and more. As construction continues on the destination resort, some are wondering if the project is still on time. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home...
wcyb.com
Two women open new boutique in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Two local women have opened "The Crazy Daisies" boutique in Blountville. The store is located at 2624 Highway 11W, right next to 11W Concrete, and just two miles from the Pinnacle. Shop owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey Hopson are friends, and after years of selling items themselves, decided...
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off
A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia Public Schools focused on safety and security
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year, administrators in Bristol, Virginia., are focused on security. Several schools, including Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson, have received new safety enhancements. New safety features, like a new vestibule have also been added at Virginia High. Superintendent...
wcyb.com
Bristol Public Library gets a technology upgrade
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol public library unveiled new technology that will include video conferencing capabilities. The improvements include 4K cameras, bluetooth speakers and microphones, and brand new projectors. The money that we raise from it goes back into the library as well, which means we can offer...
wcyb.com
Shooting injures juvenile in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Washington County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting involving juveniles. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, two juveniles had a small caliber rifle and it accidentally fired Tuesday, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. The report that came into police was that...
wcyb.com
New traffic patterns in store for Van Pelt Elementary ahead of school year
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work is underway to build a new intermediate school in Bristol, Virginia -- but it is causing traffic changes at nearby Van Pelt Elementary. A temporary parking lot has been added on the western side of Van Pelt -- it's at the corner of Grandview Road and Spring Hill Terrace.
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
Augusta Free Press
Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo
More than 200 young farmers and budding agriculturalists gathered to network and discuss agricultural issues at the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo, held July 29-31 in Wytheville. The expo kicked off with a keynote speech from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner Joe Guthrie,...
Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
wcyb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian who was in the right lane of Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the area around mile marker 1.1 southbound at 3:52 a.m. Police said a Toyota Tacoma...
wcyb.com
Tennessee third grade students not meeting state reading standards
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The state of Tennessee is working to alleviate learning loss, but the move could result in third graders getting held back. In our Crisis in the Classroom report, we learn about a new law in place this year and how schools are responding. According to...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Civic Auditorium temporarily adjusts hours
KINGSPORT, Tenn-- The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is temporarily adjusting its hours of availability in order to accommodate the physical education classes at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The classes are typically held in the Buck Van Huss Dome, however the dome was closed earlier this month following an inspection for a campus-wide...
wcyb.com
Second person dies following Norton house fire
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A second person has died following a house fire that crews responded to early Sunday in Norton. Virginia State Police said Tuesday that 43-year-old Michelle Barnett died Monday at Wake Forest Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman is still being treated there for injuries. The...
wcyb.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor-trailer in Weber City, police say
WEBER CITY, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Weber City early Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. Authorities said the tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian who was in the road.
wcyb.com
Former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer due in court Thursday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer is due to be back in court Thursday. Nicholas Collins has been charged with two courts of violation of a protection order and aggravated assault. Judge Jim Goodwin previously denied bond for Collins last month. He said he believed...
