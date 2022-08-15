ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
CHARLESTON, SC
AG Wilson looking into possible FOIA violation by Charleston County School District Board of Trustees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday sent a letter to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees regarding complaints the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It comes after parents complained that the school district violated FOIA by failing to provide notice […]
CHARLESTON, SC
James Island Charter High School opens new facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
CHARLESTON, SC
Photographer and Photographer’s Assistant Needed on August 23 for The Righteous Gemstones (Charleston, SC)

Experienced preferred. We will have the equipment needed. SUBMISSIONS should be sent to TRG3extras@gmail.com with the heading 8/23 Photographer. 2 Current Photos ( a close-up and a full length) Name. Phone. Age. City/State you reside. Height/Weight. Complete Clothing Sizes, Shoe Size,. Description of visible tattoos and piercings. Your Photographer experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston leaders discuss future of Lowcountry Lowline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to transform an abandoned railroad line in Charleston is moving full steam ahead. On Tuesday, city leaders met to discuss the latest on the Lowcountry Lowline Project. The plan is to convert the old rail line into a two-mile-long linear park. The project will span from Mt. Pleasant Street […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

