Teacher recruitment and retention remain major issues for many school districts across the country but DeSoto County Schools is active to address those issues. Supt. Cory Uselton told the Rotary Club of Olive Branch Tuesday the state’s largest school district is in good shape for teachers in classrooms right now, although there still remain about 8-10 teacher vacancies in the district two weeks into the new school year.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO