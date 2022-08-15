Read full article on original website
Related
County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
desotocountynews.com
More discussion ahead on Southaven rental property ordinance
There will be more discussion about the city enacting a rental property ordinance in Southaven, but at this time, Mayor Darren Musselwhite is not ready to support enacting an ordinance. Cities across the country have dealt for years with problems with rental homes and property not being taken care of...
panolian.com
Board approves Mayor’s sign request
Digital billboards on I-55 and Hwy. 6 will promote Batesville. With recession worries and rising cost for goods and services, Batesville aldermen have been wary of new spending while working on the upcoming fiscal year budget. But, they have found room in the numbers to fund a request by Mayor Hal Ferrell to purchase a digital billboard to promote the city to interstate highway traffic.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County Schools issue clear bag policy for ticketed events
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has issued a new clear bag procedure for ticketed events. MSCS did the same on Tuesday after a student stormed a football field wielding a gun last Friday. The school district released a statement about the new procedure on Tuesday, which reads:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Person shot by deputy in DeSoto County
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Another person was shot by a deputy in DeSoto County on Thursday. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot by a deputy. The shooting happened at Bethel Road and Hwy 78 around 2:45 p.m. No other...
desotocountynews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake
Few details were immediately available but there has been confirmation of an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake near the post office on Goodman Road Wednesday night. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning confirmed that the incident took place about 10:30 p.m. when a deputy reportedly shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop.
actionnews5.com
Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say. On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.
actionnews5.com
Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting involving a deputy in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in DeSoto County. It happened on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. The...
FOX13 Investigates: MSCS buildings, equipment ‘deteriorating at a rapid rate,’ district study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates continues to look into the ceiling collapse at a district school building in Memphis that sent three people to the hospital. The collapse happened at Cummings K-8 Optional School. The Memphis-Shelby County School District is responsible for the school building’s upkeep. About two-thirds...
Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
actionnews5.com
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18
WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
desotocountynews.com
DCS addressing teacher shortages and retention
Teacher recruitment and retention remain major issues for many school districts across the country but DeSoto County Schools is active to address those issues. Supt. Cory Uselton told the Rotary Club of Olive Branch Tuesday the state’s largest school district is in good shape for teachers in classrooms right now, although there still remain about 8-10 teacher vacancies in the district two weeks into the new school year.
Deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop in Horn Lake, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, […]
actionnews5.com
Police identify suspect charged in Economy Inn barricade situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified 38-year-old Marvin Conley as the suspect who barricaded inside a Memphis hotel and fired shots at officers early Wednesday morning. After the brief barricade at the Economy Inn Hotel, Conley was taken into custody. The hotel was evacuated and no officers were injured....
WBBJ
Business, local representatives meet to talk about Blue Oval
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn returned to Haywood County on Monday for a yearly meeting and for some updates on the Blue Oval Project. Blackburn met with representatives from Ford, SK, Phillips and Jordan, along many others that will be playing a large part in the Blue Oval Project.
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven activist shot and killed on same day she planned a community event to reduce crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say they know who they are looking for in the murder of a well-known Whitehaven activist. Now the police need your help in locating her. Thursday morning Memphis Police issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Tifanee Wright. Wright is wanted for second-degree murder in the...
FBI and TBI agents conduct joint raid of Memphis doctor’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal and state investigators conducted a joint raid of a doctor’s office in Memphis Wednesday. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were at the office of Ronnie D. Bowen on Riverdale Road south of HWY 385. The...
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
Comments / 0