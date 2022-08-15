ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why aren’t banks passing on interest rate rises to customers?

Millions of people are being short-changed on savings rates, with banks and building societies failing to pass on this month’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise, research has claimed. What’s happened?. On 4 August, the Bank of England pushed up interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%...
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases

Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 17, 2022 | Fixed rates remain flat

Fixed mortgage rates have experienced very little movement so far this week. The average 30-year fixed rate has remained close to 5% for over a week now. Mortgage rates have increased over two percentage points year-over-year, and they've been highly volatile in recent months. Inflation has helped push rates up, but current economic uncertainty has caused them to fluctuate, as investors speculate on the likelihood of a recession.
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Aug. 18, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates rise. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
International Business Times

European, US Stocks Rise Despite Latest Inflation Data

Despite fresh data showing the persistence of inflation, European stocks advanced following a better-than-expected GDP report, while Wall Street stock were boosted by solid earnings from Amazon, ExxonMobil and others. The EU's official data agency said the 19-country eurozone's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, far stronger...
Reuters

U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Aug. 16, 2022: Rates Are Mixed Again

The average rate nationwide for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance climbed just a bit, while 30-year fixed refinance rates saw a slight decrease. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve...
