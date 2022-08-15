Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend.
Why aren’t banks passing on interest rate rises to customers?
Millions of people are being short-changed on savings rates, with banks and building societies failing to pass on this month’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise, research has claimed. What’s happened?. On 4 August, the Bank of England pushed up interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%...
Mohamed El-Erian warns the Fed will cause 'collateral damage' with its sluggish response to high inflation
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned that the Federal Reserve is undermining its credibility. He believes that the Fed's sluggish response to high inflation could cause 'collateral damage'. "The Fed has been so late in responding… its forward guidance right now is almost meaningless," El-Erian said. The Federal Reserve...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases
Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 17, 2022 | Fixed rates remain flat
Fixed mortgage rates have experienced very little movement so far this week. The average 30-year fixed rate has remained close to 5% for over a week now. Mortgage rates have increased over two percentage points year-over-year, and they've been highly volatile in recent months. Inflation has helped push rates up, but current economic uncertainty has caused them to fluctuate, as investors speculate on the likelihood of a recession.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Aug. 18, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates rise. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
The stock market rally has room to run into year-end as growth stocks benefit from falling bond yields, JPMorgan says
The rally in growth stocks isn't over, and that should drive a continued stock market rally into year-end, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the key to growth stocks continuing to outperform is a decline in long-term bond yields. "We think that the tactical rebound in growth has some more...
Investors should buy the latest rally in stocks as cooling inflation means lower peak interest rates, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist says
Investors should buy into the stock rally after July's promising CPI report, JPMorgan's David Kelly said. The dip in inflation suggests high prices are starting to roll over and peak interest rates may be lower than the Fed thinks. "I would be fully invested in equities at this point because...
The dollar's dominance is not part of a currency war and its strengthening is critical to lowering global inflation, Bank of America says
The dollar's massive gains against other currencies this year isn't part of a "currency war," Bank of America said. "The US is the epicenter of the global inflation problem," the bank said. Dollar dominance does have consequences though, and it's already lowered the global growth outlook. The dollar has risen...
China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
International Business Times
European, US Stocks Rise Despite Latest Inflation Data
Despite fresh data showing the persistence of inflation, European stocks advanced following a better-than-expected GDP report, while Wall Street stock were boosted by solid earnings from Amazon, ExxonMobil and others. The EU's official data agency said the 19-country eurozone's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, far stronger...
'The hawks still carry the day' after the release of the latest Fed minutes, Bank of America says
The latest Federal Reserve minutes suggest it will hike interest rates to around 4%, a Bank of America economist said. Investors shouldn't expect a pause in rate hikes anytime soon, Aditya Bhave told CNBC on Wednesday. "The hawks still carry the day," he said. "There's a risk we see a...
U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Aug. 16, 2022: Rates Are Mixed Again
The average rate nationwide for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance climbed just a bit, while 30-year fixed refinance rates saw a slight decrease. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve...
Europe's gas crisis means its chance of recession is twice as high as for the US, Goldman Sachs warns
There's a 60% chance that Europe will slip into recession within 12 months, according to Goldman Sachs. The continent is suffering an energy crisis with Russia choking off key gas supplies. That's fuelling inflation - making an economic downturn much more likely, strategists said. Goldman Sachs strategists believe Europe's chances...
Benzinga
