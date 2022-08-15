Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there.
A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a detention hearing set for Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
