Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there.

A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a detention hearing set for Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

